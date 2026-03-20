Commonplace

Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Twod's avatar
Twod
17h

Another pundit with TDS that does not see the bigger picture of a world without Iranian terrorists.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Brian Villanueva's avatar
Brian Villanueva
15hEdited

I would be 100% on board with Oren's isolationism here, save one thing: Israel. I am unwilling to sit by and let the Jews be annihilated. And that is what will happen.

I would prefer we didn't need the Middle East. I'd prefer we treat it the way we treat Africa -- ignoring it -- and focus on our own hemisphere. But we can't do that because, as Oren says here, the enemy gets a vote. Mullahs with nukes are an existential threat to Israel and a serious one to the rest of the world. Were Iran to test detonate a nuclear weapon, Israel would have no choice but to nuke Tehran. Avoiding the actual use of nuclear weapons is critical. I don't think I've ever said John Bolton's right, but in this case, I think he is.

I very much wish the President had made that case to Congress, but I understand why he didn't. Congress is so partisan now it can't even pass a "don't slice the boobs of teenagers" bill or a "perhaps we ought to know who you are before you vote" bill -- both of which have 80%+ public approval. At a minimum though, Trump needs to make a national address (should have already done it) and make the case for why this war is the right thing to do.

As others here have said, it's too early and to foggy to know for sure, but right now, it looks like Trump's gamble was a decent one.

Reply
Share
8 replies
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 American Compass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture