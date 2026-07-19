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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
11hEdited

This dispute is the same one that pops up anytime a new Leftist vanguard arrives and attempts to gain power. It was best described by Mikhail Bakunin in his "Statism and Anarchy", which was a direct response to Marx and his movement:

"....the pseudo-popular state will be nothing but the highly despotic government of the masses by a new and very small aristocracy of real or pretended scholars. The people are not learned, so they will be liberated in entirety from the cares of government and included in entirety in the governed herd. A fine liberation! Thus, for the masses to be liberated they must first be enslaved."

Bakunin suggested that the Marxists' real aim was a "pedantocracy": a regime in which theoreticians—their own type of theoreticians—would be in charge, in which a political intelligentsia, unemployable in normal circumstances, took the positions of power.

All of socialism PRETENDS to be about the suffering masses and provides endless litanies of injustices as a way to gain power, as the socialist vanguard sells itself as egalitarian humanitarians who will smite all oppressors and usher in a golden age of Justice. But from Robespierre to Lenin to Mao to Castro etc etc, there's always the same result: an ideological police state that calls servitude liberation and obedience freedom.

Maybe it was Mencken who said it best: “The urge to save humanity is almost always only a false-face for the urge to rule it. Power is what all messiahs really seek: not the chance to serve.”

Also, people need to stop suggesting or imagining that any Dems/liberals are going to abandon Trans or migrants or Palestinians or criminals—Progressivism is sacred dogma, all these groups are sacred victims, they exist in a realm separate and above electoral politics. What we think of American liberalism has been swallowed and supplanted by Social Justice ideology, which is a dogmatic and intolerant political religion founded on doctrinal purity and the suppression of dissent. The liberal world that older people grew up with in the 20th century is dead and gone. The Dems might fudge, veil, deceive etc, but they are not going to abandon their tribe's sacred beliefs. Their backers, voters, friends and families etc would never allow it.

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Middle Aged Moderate's avatar
Middle Aged Moderate
9h

Mamdani recently stated that someone making $250,000 a year could be considered “working class” if they aren’t able to “afford the basic dignities of life.” I realize the cost of living is much higher in NYC, but $250,000 is still above the median income in Manhattan. And it is a king’s ransom in many places in America. This sort of talk will absolutely not work politically in most of America as it will sound wildly out of touch and only something that an entitled Brahmin would take seriously.

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