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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
3h

the problem is the liberal women have mental issues that warp their view of men and the world. Fix that and problem solved. The more liberal the bigger the problem.

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farmville's avatar
farmville
3hEdited

Here in rural America:

1. hundreds of closed hospitals, and shut down OB/GYN services are DECREASING fertility!   where I live in rural Virginia young families have said that they are 'not having the next child' because hospital delivery is too far away. 

2. disease is impairing and killing babies and children.  infant mortality - of unborn and born babies - is high.  where I live in rural Virginia a dramatically rising/expanding measles outbreak is sickening many children, and will sicken more.  As I walk through our local cemetery it is impossible to miss the  very many graves of infants  from across the generations. And it does not take many conversations to discover that high proportion of medically-challenged children without local specialty care, when even the local rural hospital is at risk. 

3. for 3-4 decades opportunities for individual and family health, stability and prosperity have fled, with 'globalization', 'financialization', and neglecting rural places as 'sacrifice zones'.  Trump1 and Trump2 so-called 'golden age' of great new jobs and opportunities lies.  

Conservatives' claims to adore precious unborn infants, to uphold 'family values', and to respect 'workers' are obvious deceptive slogans: babies are dying without care, families are being torn apart with lack of support and opportunities, and good jobs to happily and well support a big family are gone. 

If Conservatives admire and want higher fertility: PROVE it with excellent health care, thriving economies, and fabulous opportunities for families in rural America. 

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