Commonplace

Commonplace

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DRK's avatar
DRK
1m

I was dumped because I voted for Trump. I am a seventy-something widow who had a great relationship with a gentleman for over 5 years. On the first date I told him I leaned conservative, so he knew. I am so many things other than my voting record as I tried to communicate to him. Such a shame.

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prsmith's avatar
prsmith
15m

While I agree 100% with everything you said, it misses the fundamental issue...feminazis have effectively pushed men away. Sorry, ladies, but you're just more trouble than you're worth.

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