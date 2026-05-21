Commonplace

Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yan Song's avatar
Yan Song
7h

Europe has fallen on the dead weight of its own social welfare. Will America be next? The Democratic Party and millions of fans of Mamdani are certainly trying. It is insane for those on the right to oppose Trump in the name of preserving the democratic norm. That norm will turn America into Europe in our own life time (I am 65)

Reply
Share
9 replies
Brian Villanueva's avatar
Brian Villanueva
4hEdited

Thuringia was hilarious: "I know you didn't ask for their support, but the very fact that they voted for you taints you!" The Greens almost pulled their slaughterhouse motion mid-vote when it became clear the AfD would vote in favor of it. It's like TDS on steroids.

Secondly, it really doesn't matter if Germany of France or UK have PMs in single-digit popularity; their governments aren't going anywhere. France's election is 2027 but they've judicially neutered LePen; no one knows if Bardella can really win. Germany and UK aren't scheduled until 2029.

All this media talk of "pressure" on PMs is just theatre. CDU/SPD will find a way to govern even if it's purely on the basis of shared hatred of AfD (and half of Germany). France has a hung parliament but Macron will keep appointing PMs for as long as he has to. And England, Starmer may resign (I doubt it) but there's absolutely no chance of Labour calling an election early knowing they would face an electoral bloodbath. They view Farage the way the Dems view Trump.

If Bardella wins the Presidency (I seriously doubt it) in 2027, call me.

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 American Compass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture