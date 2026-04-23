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Nathan Krupa's avatar
Nathan Krupa
1h

I was at a Chamber of Commerce board meeting where the presenter spoke about the need for childcare so that mothers at home can get off the sidelines and into the workforce. I responded that my wife, who stays at home with our six children, is on the front lines. We have to change the conversation so that economic output is not the sole measure of a person's value. The value of motherhood, in itself, needs to be recaptured in the public conversation.

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Mike Paranzino's avatar
Mike Paranzino
1m

I love this piece. Could not agree more. I'd even expand it beyond "family policy." At home moms/parents could add a valuable perspective on how mass immigration affects neighborhoods and schools; on how Soros prosecutors make it harder to raise "free range" kids; and a whole host of other issues.

Of particular concern to me is AI policy, including the GOP Trifecta's horrible plan to give AI plutocrats carte blanche for five or 10 years, preempting many great red state laws (and some blue state ones) to protect children, belatedly from social media and ubiquitous online p*rn, and now to protect kids from child-inappropriate AI chatbots and open OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's personal passion, what he calls ChatGPT's "Adult Mode," which is now temporarily on ice only because two juries in one week smacked Big Tech for endangering our children.

Put at home moms (or dads) on POTUS' AI Advisory Board and a wide array of other federal and state entities and you'll get some fresh diversity of sound policy perspectives.

(I was an at home dad for a couple of decades, even took my first child as an infant to a few Hill advocacy/lobbying meetings. But I did feel ridiculous jamming a stroller into those tiny House offices, and once he became mobile and also later was joined by siblings, I evolved my work mix [when I could do any] to be done primarily from home on nights and weekends. Even then I did one time stand in the rain in the street while my toddler son called out through the screen door "Daddy, why are you talking on the phone in the rain?", as I defended the death penalty to a NY Times reporter [but didn't want his precocious ears to hear the words...the reporter was scandalized enough!]. ;)

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