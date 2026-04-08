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Terrence Keeley's avatar
Terrence Keeley
5h

Well done, Patrick. Anti-human doomerism and anti-energy abundance doomerism should both be confined to the dust bin of history. Humans have shown a near unblemished history of overcoming identified threats - be it illiteracy, polio, obesity, infant mortality or financial melt downs. The Talmud says - we don't see things as they are, we see things as we are. Optimism has factually prevailed over pessimism. Let's remember we will all get the world we deserve - either in this life or the next.

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Brian Villanueva's avatar
Brian Villanueva
4h

"One in 20 non-college women in their 40s had never married in 1980; in 2023, it was 1 in 4."

That's simply terrifying. Marriage is one of the single greatest predictors of long term success, emotional stability, economic empowerment... a 500% rise in unmarried working class women is a disaster for both them and for society at large.

While marriage and birthrate are not necessarily correlated, successful reproduction (defined as producing and raising the next generation to be capable of doing the same) is a lot easier if you're married.

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