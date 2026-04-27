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Brian Villanueva's avatar
Brian Villanueva
11hEdited

"Men without college degrees employed in health care rank near the bottom in marriage rates. This suggests that these jobs, as currently structured, do not provide the economic or social foundation that blue collar men need to build stable lives."

Or is suggests that non-college educated men who tend to enter the nursing profession are psychologically different from the majority of (non-college) men in ways that are unappealing to women. If that's true, this is just self-selection bias.

Women who are attracted to male dominated professions (girl-bosses) are known to be very different than stay-at-home moms of comparable education. (This was studied pretty intently decades ago.) Men who are attracted to female coded professions are quite possibly different as well: less assertive, less interested in material advancement, essentially less masculine. It would not be surprising if such men also tend to have lower marriage rates.

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deborah dickson's avatar
deborah dickson
14h

I started in nursing with a BSN before it was a requirement for entry. The best nurses were always the ADN that were tied to a hospital. he BSN requirement lead to a decrease in number of nurses who wanted to work at the bedside with patients.

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