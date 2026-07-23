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Rick Gore's avatar
Rick Gore
5h

I really enjoyed this, but I will quibble with the comparison of Wichita’s air connections vs Hamilton. Hamilton appears to be about 40 miles from Toronto, which has Canada’s #1 airport. Many people will choose to drive to Toronto to get a nonstop flight to wherever they want to go, versus flying from Hamilton with a good chance of having to connect (or pay higher fares). By contrast Wichita is more than 100 miles from the nearest major city- there are much stronger incentives for its residents to use its airport. Same logic is why Bridgeport Connecticut (about 60 miles from New York City) has virtually no air service.

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Karl's avatar
Karl
3h

This is a mildly interesting piece about hypotheticals that establishment elites will surely cotton to. Meanwhile, in the real world, Don is implementing the latest iteration of his taco tariffs, while refusing to admit he's already lost MAGA's Middle East war. Life is good in the ivory tower...

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