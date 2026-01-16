Commonplace

Richard
4d

In no case should the interest of the US be subordinated to that of a foreign country. That said, there are two reasons why Israel is special. First, they are both more capable and more reliable than any NATO ally to whom we have subordinated our interests for decades. Second, they are on the front lines of a major civilizational divide and it is in our interest to see that the border is secure.

Jim
4d

Let Israel Be Normal? NOTHING about Israel is normal. Its very existence is predicated on ethno-religious supremacy, implemented through a massive ethnic cleansing project at its founding, a project that continues to this day. It's run by sociopaths, many of whom would slide right into Hugo Boss SS uniforms and fit perfectly. Its lobbying apparatus warps all US policy, both foreign and domestic. No, this state is not normal, and it does not serve any healthy purpose for the citizens of the United States. It is not hyperbole to state that Israel is the greatest threat to freedom of speech here in the US, nor that it is most likely to blow the world to smithereens with the nuclear arsenal it possesses but refuses to declare or open to inspections. Meaning every penny of "aid" from the US is illegal under our own laws. We need to get as far away as possible from Israel. Netanyahu should be arrested the next time he attempts to set foot here, not given trained-seal standing ovations by the US Congress.

