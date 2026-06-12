Commonplace

Commonplace

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Karl's avatar
Karl
3h

It's hard to take the WSJ/Switzerland critique seriously when no reference is made to the performative cruelty and blatant racism inherent in Don's mass deportation policy.

And referencing Haitians without discussing JD's pathetic pet eating lies?

More lipstick for the pig...

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Tucker Chisholm's avatar
Tucker Chisholm
8h

“In fact, you should replace ‘the state’ with Donald Trump” -Michael Munger

I wish Michael, oh how I wish

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