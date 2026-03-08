Commonplace

Steve Shannon
4h

What a weak piece. Grocery prices are not down, they’re up. Health insurance, no plan from the Orangeman, prices up. Don’t even get America started on gas prices. Waaaaay up, this week. Art of the Deal? DJT ripped up a deal, “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear stock pile only to have to, I suppose “re-obliterate” it again, this time priced in American lives (“losers and suckers” though) and a new foreign entanglement that apparently is on a no-plan plan.

Thomas L. Hutcheson
6m

DiPlacido is correct, it is a naive error to blame tariffs and deportation directly for inflation. These are both microeconomic shocks that reduce real income, but alone cannot produce an increase in the average price of all goods and services w/o validation by the Fed.

What these shocks do is raise the inflation rate that the 'Fed has to engineer to maintain full employment. By late 2024 the Fed had almost returned inflation to its target of 2% and was poised to succeed when the unfortunate change in tariff and deportation policies occurred.

With the Scotus decision overturning the IEEPA tariffs, this shock may be over. Deportations and the slowdown of legal immigration, however, are an ongoing series of shocks that will continue to prevent the Fed from achieving its long term target.

