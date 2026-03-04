Commonplace

Richard
10h

Wouldn't be a problem if the Republicans in Congress weren't so useless.

Karl
9hEdited

If Don was serious about the policy, he would want to make it permanent, the only way the policy has long term impact. That requires congressional approval, along with the consensus building inherent in this constitutionally prescribed step.

Don's preference for his bizarre taco strategery says it all. It's not about economic policy, it's merely another shakedown tool for the dear leader to solicit tribute, much like his crypto corruption.

Y'all gotta wise up, Don and his fellow Epstein Class just keep on pocketing the loot, while the gaslit workin stiffs get hosed. The Iran betrayal of his base is just the latest lie laid bare. Sadly it's far from the first, but ironically, this lie may prove the most damaging to his long time lock on his loyal flock.

Good luck America.

4 more comments...

© 2026 American Compass
