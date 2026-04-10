Neither Girlboss, Nor Tradwife with Emma Waters

“Girlboss” feminism promised a world in which women could seamlessly balance ambitious careers and flourishing family lives. But in practice, that vision has proven far more brittle, often demanding total commitment to work while sidelining marriage, children, and the realities of time and tradeoffs. While many women are moving away from that all-consuming focus on a career, they’re looking for something much different than what the Instagram tradwife has to offer.



Emma Waters, senior policy analyst at the Heritage Foundation and author of the recently released Lead Like Jael, joins Oren to explore what comes next. They discuss the backlash against career-first feminism, the rise and limits of “tradwife” culture, and the emerging case for a more flexible, family-centered approach to work. They also examine the class divide underlying these debates, the role of technology in reshaping women’s choices, and how policymakers and employers could better support a model that allows women to prioritize both work and family without forcing an all-or-nothing choice.

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