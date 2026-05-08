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The End of the Iran War? with Bradley Devlin

Making sense of the conflict, and whether it’s really finished.
Oren Cass's avatar
Bradley Devlin's avatar
Oren Cass and Bradley Devlin
May 08, 2026

What’s going on in Iran? Who controls the Strait of Hormuz? And why did America get involved in the first place?

Bradley Devlin, politics editor at the Daily Signal, joins Oren to try to make sense of the current state of the U.S. military operation in Iran. They discuss why President Trump deployed troops in the first place, the various ways a peace deal could shake out, and what path forward is really in the interest of the American people.

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