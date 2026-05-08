What’s going on in Iran? Who controls the Strait of Hormuz? And why did America get involved in the first place?
Bradley Devlin, politics editor at the Daily Signal, joins Oren to try to make sense of the current state of the U.S. military operation in Iran. They discuss why President Trump deployed troops in the first place, the various ways a peace deal could shake out, and what path forward is really in the interest of the American people.
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The End of the Iran War? with Bradley Devlin
Making sense of the conflict, and whether it’s really finished.
May 08, 2026
What’s going on in Iran? Who controls the Strait of Hormuz? And why did America get involved in the first place?
The American Compass Podcast
Conversations aimed at developing the conservative economic agenda to supplant blind faith in free markets with a focus on workers, their families and communities, and the national interest.Conversations aimed at developing the conservative economic agenda to supplant blind faith in free markets with a focus on workers, their families and communities, and the national interest.
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