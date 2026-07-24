Few political issues have united Americans the way that a resistance to new data centers to support the development of AI has done in recent months. But is this anger and opposition toward them misplaced, and even a threat to American reindustrialization?
Josh Zoffer, a venture capitalist and Biden administration alum, joins Oren on the podcast to discuss the ongoing fight on data centers. Zoffer explains the thinking from his recent Financial Times piece, "Data centres are a crucial test of US industrial resolve," and why he thinks their construction is vital to America's success in the AI race with China. And he and Oren discuss how data centers fit into the broader, bipartisan push to build up domestic industrial capacity more broadly.
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The Data Centers Battle with Josh Zoffer
Can AI’s new infrastructure support American reindustrialization?
Few political issues have united Americans the way that a resistance to new data centers to support the development of AI has done in recent months. But is this anger and opposition toward them misplaced, and even a threat to American reindustrialization?
The American Compass Podcast
Conversations aimed at developing the conservative economic agenda to supplant blind faith in free markets with a focus on workers, their families and communities, and the national interest.Conversations aimed at developing the conservative economic agenda to supplant blind faith in free markets with a focus on workers, their families and communities, and the national interest.
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