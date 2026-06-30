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Training the Whole Worker with Dr. Jacob Imam

The president of the College of St. Joseph the Worker offers a new approach to build tactile skills into a liberal arts education.
Oren Cass's avatar
Chris Griswold's avatar
Oren Cass and Chris Griswold
Jun 30, 2026

The traditional four-year college degree is dramatically falling out of favor with parents and would-be students. One clear problem is that today's educational offerings don't help students build the skills they really need, both for the jobs of the future and for a meaningful life after graduation.

Dr. Jacob Imam, president of The College of St. Joseph the Worker, joins Oren and policy director Chris Griswold to describe what makes his college so different: a classroom experience matched with an intensive focus on physical skills and learning the trades. They make sense of why blending the intellectual and manual pursuits so is beneficial not just just for students, but to the college's local community, and the world beyond. Finally, they discuss how this alternative approach can be scaled up to address America's lack of skilled workers needed for reindustrialization.

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