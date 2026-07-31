Is the AI Apocalypse Already Here? with Gregory Conti

Artificial intelligence is often discussed as a threat to human flourishing, undermining everything from jobs to education to literacy. Is there anything that can be done to mitigate that future damage? Is it already too late?
Gregory Conti, associate professor at Princeton University, joins Oren and Chris to discuss whether there’s anything to be done to stop AI. The group discusses Conti’s recent writing in Compact, where he’s an editor-at-large, making the case that we’re already living in the wake of the technology’s destruction. And they dive into specific policies, from banning tech in the classroom, to age-gating social media, to shutting down AI altogether, and whether they can be accomplished.
Further reading:
“The AI Apocalypse Is Already Here,” by Gregory Conti, Compact
“Big Tech’s War on Human Achievement,” by Gregory Conti, Compact