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Is the AI Apocalypse Already Here? with Gregory Conti

Are we living through the singularity? Does it matter?
Oren Cass's avatar
Chris Griswold's avatar
Oren Cass and Chris Griswold

Artificial intelligence is often discussed as a threat to human flourishing, undermining everything from jobs to education to literacy. Is there anything that can be done to mitigate that future damage? Is it already too late?

Gregory Conti, associate professor at Princeton University, joins Oren and Chris to discuss whether there’s anything to be done to stop AI. The group discusses Conti’s recent writing in Compact, where he’s an editor-at-large, making the case that we’re already living in the wake of the technology’s destruction. And they dive into specific policies, from banning tech in the classroom, to age-gating social media, to shutting down AI altogether, and whether they can be accomplished.

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