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Leading Citizens with Dr. Matt Mehan

When our commitment to civic duty falters, chaos and corruption soon follow.
Oren Cass's avatar
Chris Griswold's avatar
Oren Cass and Chris Griswold
Jul 10, 2026

Curtailing public chaos and institutional corruption are vital objectives to reclaiming a healthy American citizenship. But what can ordinary people do to rein in corrupt elites? And why have elected officials failed to push back for generations?

Dr. Matt Mehan, associate dean of Hillsdale College’s Graduate School of Government, joins Oren and Chris to make sense of what went wrong. They discuss how a fixation on legal rights has crowded out a public commitment to the responsibilities and duties inherent in citizenship, and why that shift has done so much damage. Finally, they discuss Dr. Mehan’s new book, The American Book of Fables, and why his work to adapt timeless lessons for the youngest generation is so important at a moment defined by declining educational quality and oversaturation of technology.

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