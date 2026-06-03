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Economic Security Is National Security with Scott Bessent

At the 2026 New World Gala, Secretary Bessent unpacks how the Trump admin is using trade to fortify the U.S. against external threats.
Oren Cass's avatar
Oren Cass
Jun 03, 2026

After decades of sacrificing economic security for the sake of the free market, American policymakers are returning to the wisdom that economic security and national security are inextricably linked. At American Compass’s 2026 New World Gala, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent joined Oren to explain why this shift is vital for the national interest.

They talk through how COVID didn’t create but revealed our supply chain crisis for vital resources, and what the Trump administration is doing, from pharmaceuticals to military readiness and beyond, to restore preparedness. Finally, they discuss the “raw deal” so many young Americans have gotten in today’s “lottery economy,” and how to restore hope in the system.

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