Commonplace

Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Dec 21

Really insightful breakdown of how maximum pressure can backfire. The parallel between Guaidó's failed legitimacy and the broader lessons from Iraq/Libya is spot-on, especially how external backing can actualy undermine domestic credibility. I saw something similar play out with business turnarounds where outside consultants loose buy-in from internal teams. The risk of climbing that escalatory ladder without clear off-ramps seems like the core danger here.

Reply
Share
Bob's avatar
Bob
Dec 22

We need Maduro to do more than cry Uncle .. we want to make him dance and sing "Don't Worry, Be Happy".

Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 American Compass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture