Commonplace

Commonplace

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Hemenway's avatar
Jim Hemenway
13h

re: Immigration enforcement and housing costs

Here in the metro Denver area I can see this quite clearly. There's a group of apartments on a main street through Longmont that I assumed catered to immigrants given the look and feel of the place. I can see the parking lot as i drive by and it's now 2/3 empty even on weekends. I never recall seeing that before. On a couple of other streets i see "For Rent" signs at apartment complexes and multiple "free rent" and rental inducements even on new buildings. Denver rents are down 4% YoY, which is one of the larger declines. Some is due to construction, but there's no way enforcement isn't affecting this.

Reply
Share
Teresa Maupin's avatar
Teresa Maupin
28m

Thanks to RCP for introducing me to your very informative news summary -- a kind of meta-analysis of what's happening!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 American Compass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture