Commonplace

Commonplace

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Danf's avatar
Danf
1hEdited

The obsession of this age is "identity". Everyone must be shuffled into groups and then grievances between groups are invented to the advantage of exploiters, grifters and degenerates. Somehow the answer is always for one group to steal from another group.

There seems little doubt that the US is an oligarchy. That is the norm for democracies, republics and just about every political entity.

In the US that oligarchy is largely a feature of corporatism not generation. It has nothing to do with boomers or blacks or jews or any of the invented letter generational groupings.

I inherited modest sums from my Parents and hope to pass on that inheritance and more to my children.

History hands every generation it's own challenges. The signature trend I've witnessed in my life are the decline of Christian faith in successive generations and the rise of nihilism inspired by scientism.

The central dogma of this age is that there is only matter and energy and we are sacks of meat. Doctrinaire adherents to the religion of this age are even inclined to deny consciousness since it can be neither be defined nor explained as emerging from matter.

Everything else is noise and justification for crime.

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Doug Knauer's avatar
Doug Knauer
2hEdited

" ...the stereotypical boomer insists that hard work and grit ...will overcome any material challenges faced by the younger generations." You make this snide remark as if the truth of the 'stereotypical boomer's' statement should be in doubt to all 'right thinking' people who, of course, are working hard and showing grit as they strive not to BUILD something, but to prove who is more of a victim of the latest trendy oppression than the other.

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