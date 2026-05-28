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Richard
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Freight rail actually makes sense some of the time. Unlike passenger rail which is inferior to both autos and airplanes on either end of the spectrum. If the taxpayer (actually gas tax) subsidy for roads offends you, try calculating the present value of the subsidy the railroads got back in the 19th Century. I'm not sure there is a number that big.

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