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Richard's avatar
Richard
4h

The larger problem is a Supreme Court majority unmoored from any notion of American history. On September 14, 2005, Senator Coburn asked Judge John Roberts in his

confirmation hearings whether judges who cite foreign law should be

impeached. Roberts answered that he thought citation of foreign law was

"not a good approach," And now we have Roberts citing foreign law in a most consequential case. Britain is not only a foreign country but one that was specifically repudiated in the Declaration of Independence. Impeachment is a paper tiger and we have almost total legislative paralysis that seem unlikely to end anytime soon.

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Howie's avatar
Howie
3hEdited

Who inherits America? The highest bidder of course.

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