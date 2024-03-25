About Commonplace

Every political movement needs a home for the development and advancement of its ideas and coalition. Commonplace is that home for the New Right, building and sustaining a durable conservative majority that emphasizes the importance of family, community, and industry to the nation’s liberty and prosperity. Through conversations and commentary, reporting and analysis, Commonplace focuses on what matters in America.

“As its name suggests,” Oren Cass explained when we launched, “our magazine’s purpose is twofold: First, to be a common place where not only the American right-of-center’s diverse factions, but also thoughtful interlocutors from across the political spectrum can gather to debate the future of both conservatism and the nation. Second, to focus those conversations on the commonplace—the economic, political, and cultural concerns that shape the experiences of ordinary Americans and, as a result, the trajectory of the American experiment.”

Who we are

Commonplace is published by American Compass, whose mission is to restore an economic consensus that emphasizes the importance of family, community, and industry to the nation’s liberty and prosperity.

Founded in 2020, American Compass has become “a policy nerve center for the party’s younger, more populist generation” (according to the New York Times’s Ezra Klein) and a “slaughterhouse for Republican sacred cows” (according to The Economist), earning respect across the political spectrum for both our passion and our intellectual rigor. Politico described American Compass as “ground zero in a fierce conservative clash over Trump-era economics” while the Wall Street Journal has said we are “the most influential New Right group on Capitol Hill.” New York Magazine has written that “American Compass represents the most intellectually honest tendency within the anti-Establishment right” while Steve Bannon has said that we are “at the cutting edge of populist economic and cultural thinking.”

American Compass gets called a think tank but more accurately it is an ideas factory, churning out new frameworks, arguments, and proposals for the conservative coalition’s consideration. Commonplace provides a forum where those ideas and many others can be discussed and debated, refocused and refined, and assembled into the consensus upon which we can all build.

What will you get if (when!) you subscribe?

We publish on a weekly cadence, with the goal of bringing two important pieces to your inbox each week.

On Thursday, you’ll get our sharpest commentary on a pressing political, economic, or cultural issue.

On Saturday, you’ll get a longer read.

Monday brings Oren’s Understanding America, a roundup of everything he thinks you should be paying attention to, but that is a standalone newsletter so you can choose to receive just that, just the Commonplace articles, or everything.

We will also be releasing new episodes of The American Compass Podcast every Friday, and you can subscribe to receive those wherever you get your podcasts.

Not everything we publish fits in your inbox, so be sure to check commonplace.org for new commentary too.

All this content and our full archive is available online, and you can subscribe to receive any or all of it for free as well. But we also offer the option to become a paid subscriber for anyone who appreciates and would like to support our work. 100% of the subscription revenue that we receive goes directly to supporting American Compass and Commonplace.