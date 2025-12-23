Subscribe
Do We Really Need 600,000 Chinese Students?
America’s international student programs should be about more than making a quick buck.
20 hrs ago
•
Brad Pearce
31
21
8
Let Israel Be Normal
And more from this week…
Jan 16
•
Oren Cass
and
Daniel Kishi
14
23
5
How to Solve the Affordability Crisis with Daniel Kishi
A wide range of potential solutions to Americans' affordability fears have emerged—how should the administration act?
Jan 16
•
Oren Cass
and
Daniel Kishi
3
1
41:54
One Big Question: Is Cryptocurrency a Scam?
Among Americans with an opinion about cryptocurrency, 72% see it as an overhyped scam while only 28% consider it an exciting and important technology.
Jan 15
•
Oren Cass
37
44
12
Our Concentrated Health Care Markets Are Anything but ‘Free’
Competitive health care markets or unregulated health care markets: choose one.
Jan 14
•
Chris Griswold
44
12
8
Trump’s New Volcker Shock
As Reagan did 44 years ago, Trump must convince voters to stay the course through dramatic change.
Jan 11
•
Henry Olsen
26
45
8
An Earthquake in Conservative Family Policy
And more from the last few weeks…
Jan 9
•
Oren Cass
and
Daniel Kishi
31
24
8
How to Rebuild American Industry with Mike Schmidt
What the CHIPS Act reveals about the limits—and possibilities—of modern industrial policy.
Jan 9
•
Oren Cass
and
Mike Schmidt
2
3
54:41
Joseph McCarthy's Lost Housing Wisdom
The consequences of the shift from middle-class homebuilding to slum construction.
Jan 8
•
Declan Leary
26
15
8
The 'Donroe Doctrine' in Action
From Venezuela to Greenland, there’s a through-line to Trump’s foreign policy.
Jan 7
•
Fred Bauer
23
6
10
Break up with Your AI Therapist
If AI ruins our civilization, it will be because we asked it to.
Jan 4
•
Brad Littlejohn
44
5
4
December 2025
Is Venezuela the Return of Regime Change? with Michael Brendan Dougherty
How Washington’s pressure campaign fits into a larger pattern of uncertainty in current U.S. policy
Dec 23, 2025
•
Oren Cass
and
Michael Brendan Dougherty
4
2
45:29
