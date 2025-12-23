Commonplace

Do We Really Need 600,000 Chinese Students?
America’s international student programs should be about more than making a quick buck.
  Brad Pearce
Let Israel Be Normal
And more from this week…
  Oren Cass and Daniel Kishi
How to Solve the Affordability Crisis with Daniel Kishi
A wide range of potential solutions to Americans' affordability fears have emerged—how should the administration act?
  Oren Cass and Daniel Kishi
41:54
One Big Question: Is Cryptocurrency a Scam?
Among Americans with an opinion about cryptocurrency, 72% see it as an overhyped scam while only 28% consider it an exciting and important technology.
  Oren Cass
Our Concentrated Health Care Markets Are Anything but ‘Free’
Competitive health care markets or unregulated health care markets: choose one.
  Chris Griswold
Trump’s New Volcker Shock
As Reagan did 44 years ago, Trump must convince voters to stay the course through dramatic change.
  Henry Olsen
An Earthquake in Conservative Family Policy
And more from the last few weeks…
  Oren Cass and Daniel Kishi
How to Rebuild American Industry with Mike Schmidt
What the CHIPS Act reveals about the limits—and possibilities—of modern industrial policy.
  Oren Cass and Mike Schmidt
54:41
Joseph McCarthy's Lost Housing Wisdom
The consequences of the shift from middle-class homebuilding to slum construction.
  Declan Leary
The 'Donroe Doctrine' in Action
From Venezuela to Greenland, there’s a through-line to Trump’s foreign policy.
  Fred Bauer
Break up with Your AI Therapist
If AI ruins our civilization, it will be because we asked it to.
  Brad Littlejohn

December 2025

