Commonplace

Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard's avatar
Richard
2h

The chaos we have seen especially in Minnesota but elsewhere too is caused by state and local officials who refuse to follow the law. ICE is not trained for crowd control so they don't do it well. State and local police are so trained but are forbidden from doing anything. It is actually against Federal criminal law to harbor illegal aliens. This law has been on the books since the 1950s. When Democrats rewrote basic immigration law in 1965, they didn't change it. I suggest that it be used against politicians and NGOs instead of playing whack a mole with roofers and landscapers. Be hell to pay for a while but there was when the civil rights laws were enforced too.

Reply
Share
ban nock's avatar
ban nock
2h

East Asians work the system, mostly by returning to their country and applying at the US consulate there. It's the people who stay here, assuming they can just kind of fly under the radar who are having a problem. Every single Asian I know has found a way to either legalise their status, or if impossible has knowingly returned to their country.

I will say this is the first news story I've read that interviews people who are actually harmed by illegal low wage immigration. The incessant biased news stories from the major media for sure has an effect on people. To be anti illegal immigrant is to be labeled a racist, where as in actuality the working class tends to work beside and intermarry with illegal immigrants to a much greater degree than journalists.

There is now pressure from another quarter, the mid sized businesses that rely on low cost labor. Companies of two or three people aren't hurt as much as those with ten or twenty employees, or hundreds of subcontractors. This past week businesses have been pushing congress people who have met with the administration.

If another 4 or 5 million workers left America, it would lift large portions of our population out of poverty, but there would be disruptions and some businesses would fail. A 25% increase in low wage labor would also cause some inflation.

I would like to see every single person registered, not with a visa, but just to track who they are. To end illegal workers and residency we have to know who is who, followed by a measured and predictable timetable for deportation or a per hour tax. Employers should pay more.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 American Compass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture