Ignore the Hype. Trump’s Tariff Strategy Isn’t Delivering the Wins It Claims.

The argument that President Trump’s tariff-heavy trade policy is quietly “working” rests on a selective reading of events and a misunderstanding of how trade balances, supply chains, and allied politics function. Yes, foreign leaders publicly criticize U.S. tariffs while privately negotiating adjustments. That is how diplomacy works. But the available evidence does not support the claim that tariffs have fundamentally restructured global trade in America’s favor—or that they have meaningfully strengthened American workers.

Tariffs Have Imposed Real Domestic Costs

The first problem with the “it’s working” thesis is that tariffs are taxes paid largely by Americans. Multiple empirical studies of the 2018–2019 tariff rounds found that the costs were borne primarily by U.S. firms and consumers, not foreign exporters. Economists from Princeton, Columbia, and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York concluded that “the incidence of the tariffs fell entirely on domestic consumers and importers,” with no measurable reduction in foreign exporters’ prices.¹

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that the 2018–2019 tariffs reduced U.S. real GDP and household income, lowering average real household income by hundreds of dollars annually.² Meanwhile, retaliatory tariffs reduced U.S. agricultural exports sharply, requiring tens of billions of dollars in federal aid to farmers to offset losses.³

If a policy requires large domestic subsidies to counteract its side effects, that is not evidence of quiet success. It is evidence of distortion.

Trade Deficits Are Not Simple Scorecards

The claim that trade imbalances prove systemic unfairness is rhetorically powerful but economically misleading. Trade balances reflect macroeconomic factors—particularly savings and investment patterns—not simply tariff barriers. The International Monetary Fund and the Federal Reserve have both emphasized that persistent U.S. trade deficits are closely tied to the dollar’s role as the world’s reserve currency and America’s relatively low savings rate.⁴

Even after the imposition of tariffs, the overall U.S. trade deficit widened in subsequent years. Bilateral deficits shifted among trading partners, but the aggregate imbalance remained substantial. Tariffs altered sourcing patterns—often from China to Vietnam or Mexico—but did not eliminate structural trade gaps.

That suggests the policy has rearranged supply chains more than it has reshaped the global trading order.

Allied Defense Spending Has Broader Drivers

Germany’s increased defense spending is frequently cited as proof that tariff pressure works. But Berlin’s spending surge followed Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022—an exogenous geopolitical shock that transformed European security priorities. The €100 billion “Zeitenwende” fund announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz was explicitly framed as a response to Russian aggression, not auto tariffs.⁵

Defense procurement decisions also follow multi-year planning cycles shaped by NATO commitments, industrial policy, and threat perception. Attributing these shifts primarily to tariff threats oversimplifies complex strategic decisions.

Multilateral Systems Delivered Concrete Gains

The postwar trading system was hardly static or naïve. Under the World Trade Organization, the United States won the vast majority of dispute settlement cases it brought against trading partners.⁶ The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), often cited as a triumph of unilateral pressure, preserved much of the structure of NAFTA while introducing negotiated updates—an example of continuity as much as rupture.

Moreover, research from the Peterson Institute for International Economics finds limited evidence that tariffs revived broad U.S. manufacturing employment trends, which are driven more by automation and productivity growth than trade alone.⁷ Manufacturing output rose and fell with macroeconomic cycles, but long-term employment decline predates China’s WTO accession and reflects structural technological change.

Workers Deserve Policy That Works

None of this means the old consensus was flawless. Trade adjustment assistance was often underfunded. Regional dislocation was real. The “China shock,” documented in peer-reviewed research, had severe local labor market effects.⁸

But acknowledging worker harm does not validate tariffs as the optimal solution. Effective worker-centered policy might include wage insurance, skills investment, domestic industrial strategy, infrastructure modernization, and coordinated enforcement of trade rules—not blanket import taxes that raise input costs for American manufacturers.

In fact, many U.S. manufacturers rely on imported intermediate goods. Tariffs on steel and aluminum, for example, increased costs for downstream industries that employ far more workers than primary metal production. Studies found that job gains in protected industries were offset—or exceeded—by job losses in tariff-affected sectors.⁹

Real Reform Requires Strategy, Not Shock

The core question is not whether the previous system was imperfect. It was. The question is whether unpredictability and tariffs are delivering durable structural gains.

Evidence so far suggests a more modest outcome: higher input costs, reshuffled supply chains, continued macro-level trade deficits, and episodic diplomatic friction. That is not a revolution. It is a high-cost renegotiation with ambiguous net results.

The United States absolutely has leverage as the world’s largest consumer market. But leverage is most powerful when deployed predictably and in coordination with allies, not when it alienates partners whose cooperation is essential in areas from export controls to technology standards.

History will judge this era not by rhetorical toughness, but by measurable outcomes: sustained productivity growth, rising real wages, resilient supply chains, and stable alliances. On those metrics, the verdict remains very much unsettled.

Outrage is not analysis. But neither is selective accounting.

Alex Boston's avatar
Alex Boston
13h

The piece gets the drama right but the economics wrong. It treats Trump’s tariff brinkmanship as the prime mover behind Europe’s strategic shifts, when in reality events like the war in Ukraine have done far more to jolt European defense spending and trade postures. More fundamentally, the essay misreads trade liberalization itself — which succeeds by deepening interdependence, not by threatening partners into one-sided concessions.

Calling this a “new trading system” obscures the fact that it’s closer to managed protectionism than liberalization. Nationalist trade strategies may score short-term wins but ultimately breed inefficiency, retaliation, and mistrust. History offers plenty of cautionary examples — Perón’s Argentina, for instance — where autarkic thinking cloaked itself in patriotic rhetoric but led to stagnation and decline. When the U.S. frames economic strength as a zero-sum contest, it only pushes allies toward defensive arrangements with China and others. That’s not a durable trade revolution; it’s the slow unraveling of an open system that American prosperity was built on.

