Brian Villanueva
Imagine for a moment if you ran your family the way we run America: you consistently "import" (buy) more than you "export" (sell or earn). If your spending consistently exceeds your income, there are 3 things you can do:

1) put it on the credit card.

2) go to the pawn shop.

3) get a higher paying job.

Obviously, #3 is preferable, since #1 and #2 both lead to insolvency eventually.

It's no different for a country. When we run a trade deficit nationally (our imports exceed our exports), those 3 choices are the same:

1) borrow money from foreigners (usually as corporate bonds or T-bills)

2) sell assets to foreigners (usually real estate and shares of US company stock)

3) make more stuff to sell foreigners (exports)

Just like in your family, #3 is preferable since #1 and #2 eventually lead to insolvency.

Fredrich Hayek groupies (libertarians) will deny this and throw lots of FUD to confuse you because they have degrees in economics and you don't. I also have a degree in economics, and I assure you, they're lying. It really is this simple.

As Adam Smith says in Wealth of Nations: "what is prudence for a family could hardly be folly for a great nation."

John
Another outstanding article on Commonplace where I find so many clear, and "of course that is true" type of articles. I read articles like this and wonder how so many important things have been obfuscated for decades. Thank you so much for concise, clear thinking and the absence of silly and deliberately confusing jargon and mumbo jumbo!

