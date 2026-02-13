Commonplace

Commonplace

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Saving Capitalism from the Capitalists with Oren Cass

How financialization is continuing to undermine America's prosperity.
Oren Cass's avatar
Chris Griswold's avatar
Oren Cass and Chris Griswold
Feb 13, 2026

Capitalism has undergone a profound shift, as our financial system has moved away from its primary role of channeling capital into productive investments. Corporate priorities have instead turned toward maximizing short-term shareholder returns and deploying complex financial engineering that boosts firms’ bottom lines. In the process, American communities and long-term economic growth have paid the price.

Oren joins guest host Chris Griswold to discuss how this process of financialization is distorting the American economy and undermining capitalism itself. He explains how practices like leveraged buyouts, stock buybacks, and speculative financial activity have reshaped corporate incentives, why critics often conflate profit with value creation, and how these trends affect Americans and their communities.

Further Reading:

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 American Compass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture