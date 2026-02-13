Saving Capitalism from the Capitalists with Oren Cass

Capitalism has undergone a profound shift, as our financial system has moved away from its primary role of channeling capital into productive investments. Corporate priorities have instead turned toward maximizing short-term shareholder returns and deploying complex financial engineering that boosts firms’ bottom lines. In the process, American communities and long-term economic growth have paid the price.
Oren joins guest host Chris Griswold to discuss how this process of financialization is distorting the American economy and undermining capitalism itself. He explains how practices like leveraged buyouts, stock buybacks, and speculative financial activity have reshaped corporate incentives, why critics often conflate profit with value creation, and how these trends affect Americans and their communities.
