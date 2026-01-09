Commonplace

How to Rebuild American Industry with Mike Schmidt

What the CHIPS Act reveals about the limits—and possibilities—of modern industrial policy.
Oren Cass's avatar
Mike Schmidt's avatar
Oren Cass and Mike Schmidt
Jan 09, 2026

The CHIPS Act was billed as a once-in-a-generation effort to rebuild America’s manufacturing base in a strategically vital industry. But turning legislation into functioning factories and good paying jobs requires far more than slogans about “onshoring” or wish-casting. It demands a state-sponsored investment outside of America’s typical comfort zone.

Mike Schmidt, former director of the CHIPS Program Office and co-author of Factory Settings, joins Oren to discuss what it actually took to stand up the largest industrial policy initiative in decades. They explore how the government negotiated with global chipmakers, why grants and tax credits were combined, what critics missed in the “everything bagel” debate, and how permitting, labor, and geopolitical risk shaped their efforts. They close by discussing how we’ll know if the CHIPS Act ultimately succeeds and the way the U.S. should think about future reindustrialization efforts.

