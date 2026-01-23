Commonplace

Commonplace

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Dispatches from Davos with Oren Cass

How the global elite is actually reacting to Trump’s approach to alliances and U.S. leadership
Oren Cass's avatar
Drew Holden's avatar
Oren Cass and Drew Holden
Jan 23, 2026

The annual gathering of the world’s leadership class at the World Economic Forum in Davos bills itself as high-minded forum for increased global cooperation in the now-struggling old international order. But, in practice, it’s more of a concentrated mass of industry titans flexing with their various status badges, “bilaterals,” and AI slogans all while anxiously refreshing their phones for the latest updates on the Trump administration’s next moves.

Filming from his hotel room in the Alps, Oren, our intrepid correspondent in Davos, joins Drew to report what he heard and saw from these often panic-stricken elites. They discuss how the Davos crowd is really reacting to Trump’s approach to alliances and American leadership, why episodes like Greenland trigger outsized panic among our allies, and where legitimate concerns about trust and cooperation get lost in elite groupthink.

Further Reading:

A Sharp Break over a Piece of Ice,” Oren Cass, Commonplace.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 American Compass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture