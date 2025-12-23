Is Venezuela the Return of Regime Change? with Michael Brendan Dougherty

After running on a campaign centered on ending forever wars, the Trump administration has become increasingly aggressive toward Venezuela—and rumors are abuzz that the administration may soon attempt to topple the Maduro regime.

Michael Brendan Dougherty, senior writer at National Review, joins Oren to discuss why Venezuela has reemerged as a focal point in Washington and what that says about the state of American foreign policy. They examine how this pressure campaign, ostensibly over fentanyl, looks increasingly like an attempt at regime change, and the risks of escalation without public buy-in or strategic clarity. They also broaden the conversation to consider how this same lack of focus appears in debates over trade, affordability, and energy, and undermines the administration’s ability to explain its policies to the public.

