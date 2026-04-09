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JBlaise's avatar
JBlaise
2h

So yeah, our trade genius and global military warlord has put a powerful architecture into place with 8 meaningless countries to keep China from getting around tarriffs. Wow. Cool! Oh, wait a minute, somebody’s got to monitor and enforce this. And oh, wait a minute, Trump can change his mind at any time, not that he ever would. Oh, and every other significant country in the world is now madly at work trying to figure out how to get around the US and the petrodollar. I guess the Iranians are inspiring some other places to do some out of box thinking. (Some people are saying that necessity is the mother of invention.)

But hey, it’s a start! Undreamed of prosperity is absolutely around the corner! Maybe in two weeks!

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Karl's avatar
Karl
5hEdited

Wouldn't it be nice if, instead of alienating our closest allies, we'd have rallied them to confront China collectively? Instead, Don's first year firmly cemented his America Alone strategery.

How ironic it's already come back to haunt him in the aftermath of launching MAGA's Middle East war.

The Greenland fiasco, threatening war crimes/genocide, switching sides in the Russia/Ukraine war, the Orban endorsement, the trashing of NATO, the personal insults, the dementia riddled and incoherent rants, random taco tariffs, the flouting of international law and our constitution, it's been quite a year for the toddler in chief. All topped off by launching a foolish war without consultation with, or concern for, our allies. Don has been left desperately casting about for someone to save him, but alas, he's left himself on a deserted island.

Thats the good news. The bad news is that this 80+ year old stooge has nearly 3 years left in office. Buckle up, the damage has just begun.

Good luck America.

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