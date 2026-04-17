Commonplace

Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doug Ross's avatar
Doug Ross
4h

Love this, but can we use capitalism - not regulation - to find the winning solutions? There are physical lockboxes and OS-level attention apps that help guide behavior with an existing phone. There are minimalist phones too as options for kids.

Reply
Share
Mike Moschos's avatar
Mike Moschos
5hEdited

whether AI is very good and generally serving people, and not the other way around, is directly effected by the institutional landscape it rolls out into because the designs of the institutional landscape has shaping effects on the technology, its design, its implementation, the methods of its deployment, the architecture of its embeddings in the economic and social worlds, and by extension, ultimately its technological-evolutionary pathways.

This is unavoidable because before it even arrives institutional frameworks are already shaping it as the technology is arriving into a structured field of ownership, capital structures and financial decision making architectures, infrastructural designs and controls, legal categories, jurisdictional architecture, and other important institutional dimensions

It is far more likely to end up overall serving people well if the several sorts of decision making related to it occur in a widely and deeply federated way

And Henry Clay's American System was never implemented and the Hamiltonian style system was undone in the 1830s during the Bank War. From the 1830s until well after WW2 the United States pursued a policy of deliberate economic, governmental, scientific, fiscal redundancy and operated with substantial legal/regulatory and policy variability, and had decentralized banking/finance/monetary system with very pluralized capital formations. And the Federal government was the smallest of the three levels of government in regards to overall revenue intake and spending. Thats the opposite of Hamilton and Clays' intentions.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 American Compass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture