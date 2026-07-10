Commonplace

Commonplace

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Simon Hodges's avatar
Simon Hodges
8h

The outcome of a stable economic output with fewer workers and rising incomes is anathema to the ruling political class who demands a growing economy to tax in order to increase their power. A stable economy with growing per capital income should be the objective in a low birthrate situation. The fixation with GDP growth, instead of per capita or per working-age person, needs to be swept away.

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Scott Whitmire's avatar
Scott Whitmire
8h

“To separate cause from correlation, the authors exploit a natural experiment no one would have designed: the deaths of the Second World War. Casualties from the conflict fell overwhelmingly on young men, while civilian losses fell across every age. Countries that lost more of their young men to the fighting were richer per capita decades later; countries that lost civilians broadly were poorer. What raised incomes was not the scale of the loss but its concentration among the young, which is the same scarcity a falling birth rate produces by gentler means.”

Does this analysis account for the effects of the assistance provided by the Marshall Plan? I didn’t see it mentioned as either a cause of enabler of all that innovation. It needs to be explored.

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