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ban nock's avatar
ban nock
2h

What advocates of low wage labor would argue is..... Alright, make everyone here legal and give visas to a couple million contract workers per year.

I recently started reading a substack called the Center for Working Class Politics. Funded by Jacobin I think. They get that labor like predistribution, but they don't seem to understand labor supply. I don't know if unions can ever shake off needing the votes of illegal workers.

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Steve Shannon's avatar
Steve Shannon
3h

Was Cook’s duty to America (per the piece cited) or to his shareholders (per Milton Friedman). A lot of shareholders would pick the latter, no?

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