Commonplace

Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Huskey's avatar
Bob Huskey
13h

As an economically oriented progressive I can hardly agree more with Oren's latest. "Vice" president is new to me, but it couldn't be more apt. Hedging the temperature benefits the betting app owners and no one else. Like high frequency trading it is a vampire parasitically sucking wealth out of actual productive work. Similarly, crypto is useful only to criminals and scammers and is very expensive to run.

It is not simply Trump's approbation of vice tech that makes "vice" president appropriate. Trump embodies bad character and in his position offers a strong example of bad behavior to imitate. That behavior ranges from blatant lying to absurd braggadocio to degrading and demonizing decent people to grift and illegal self dealing and beyond. He works to degrade everyone he interacts with either directly or by making them subservient to his self-serving whims. He exhibits the lowest of moral character and rank stupidity as virtues.

I appreciate that Oren is starting to acknowledge the canyon wide gap between conservative and whatever Trump actually is. I see Trump as the apotheosis of Libertarian "freedom". Even though he not a professed Libertarian he is strictly transactional. He is unfettered by decency and to a shocking extent the law in his transactions. The end game of Libertarian policy is rule by wealth. It is ultimately anti-democracy, neither conservative nor progressive. Trump is the closest to achieving that of any president.

Online betting should be illegal. That won't stop betting. But it will slow it down and make it less harmful to society. Crypto should be abandoned. AI should be fully examined and constrained before foisted on us. The Libertarian "free market" is a flawed concept based on a flawed and juvenile understanding of freedom itself. The self-rule of democracy requires self imposed limitations on behavior. No murder, for example. There is no virtuous

"invisible hand" in highly industrialized economies. We must manage our economy for our benefit and stop the scams and leeches and bad actors and raw power of wealth from ripping us off and doing other damage.

Reply
Share
Collin Crowell's avatar
Collin Crowell
14h

“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 American Compass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture