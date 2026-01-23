Commonplace

Cubicle Farmer
9h

"A rational Canadian leader would double down on North American strength. Coordinate with the United States on sectoral defenses against Chinese overcapacity, pair them with stricter rules-of-origin enforcement, and block transshipment. "

Umm, this *was* long standing Canadian policy right up to December 2024, when all the "51st State" talk started up. Trump (and the entire US administration) are making closer coordination with the US politically impossible here.

I am struggling to imagine what other response from us you could be expecting given how the Administration is acting. Bessent was musing *today* about how good Alberta would look flying the Stars and Stripes. Jesus Christ. You all know we get US news up here right?

Was the relationship perfect? Probably not, and there was already a lot of dissatisfaction with the leadership of Justin Trudeau. All Trump had to do was keep his mouth shut and he'd certainly be dealing with a Conservative Prime Minister right now instead of Carney. As it is, nobody up here has the slightest idea what this administration is trying to get from us, other than lasting enmity.

Lewis Grant
10h

[Turning to China] "would turn Canada into a permanent resource economy"

...kind of like Trump saying that he wants all automaking out of Canada.

Don't pretend that big, bad China is the one trying to deindustrialize Canada when Trump slapped 50% tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel.

Does America have stronger cards? Sure. But it doesn't have an unlimited number of cards. Who do you want to play them against? Traditional enemies, or traditional allies?

