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Ronda Ross's avatar
Ronda Ross
5hEdited

Bravo. Decades ago a Constitutional Law professor who authored one of the definitive textbooks on the Civil War, noted the entire bloody conflict could be summarized with the phrase, "but who will pick the cotton?"

Now that flawed economic theory, that should have long ago been relegated to the dustbin of history, is meeting ever improving tech.

Last fall a new neighbor purchased a home and arrived with a Roomba type lawn mower that mows his entire 1/2 acre lawn, dotted with trees and bordered with numerous flower beds, perfectly. It never hits a tree or causes a plant to inadvertently drop a flower. It was an oddity, but has since been joined by a handful of others at nearby houses. All as the army of foreign gardeners that tend to large lawns, shrinks noticeably.

Homeowners are catching up to US grain farmers that have never utilized foreign labor. They do need them, having long ago modernized. With tech and ever larger machinery, they now farm exponentially more acreage with ever fewer bodies.

US produce growers refuse to join them, because it is cheaper for them to hire exploitable undocumented labor, pay them peanuts and allow taxpayers to make up the difference with ever growing welfare rolls, free healthcare and NGOs who disguise their taxpayer financing.

These beast of burden adjacent people dwell in near abject poverty, unacceptable by any Western living standard, while their nations of origin lose any chance at development when their young and ambitious flee in large swaths to take low paying jobs, doomed to be replaced by tech sooner, rather than later.

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Brian Villanueva's avatar
Brian Villanueva
20m

For an extreme case of the mudsill theory of social organization, look at Dubai. The entire native population does only white-color work. Everything else is done by imported foreign labor, who are effectively near-slaves.

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