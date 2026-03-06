Tech and Labor, Friends or Foes? with Alex Karp and Sean O'Brien

Artificial intelligence continues to advance, but the debate over its economic consequences takes place mostly in two separate spheres: amongst the technologists developing the technology and the workers whose jobs may be transformed by it. As technology gets deployed, the question is no longer whether it will reshape the labor market, but who will benefit and who will bear the costs.

American Compass co-hosted a recent Labor + AI Summit in Washington, D.C., where Oren moderated a conversation between Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir, and Sean O’Brien, General President of the International Brotherhood of the Teamsters. They discuss how AI may shift labor demand away from white-collar professions, the risks of deepening economic inequality if workers are excluded from the conversation, and why labor must have a “seat at the table” as new technologies are implemented. They also explore the role of unions, the pressures globalization and immigration have placed on wages, and what it would take to ensure that AI strengthens rather than destabilizes the American middle class.

Leave a comment