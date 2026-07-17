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Richard's avatar
Richard
1h

More sanctions on Russia is a bad idea. I can see Trump using them as a bargaining chip but too many others are stuck in the Cold War or wanting to support the useless "allies " in Europe. If the EU/UK would stop pouring gas on the fire, an end to the war, security for Ukraine and reintegration of Russia into the world economy would be possible.

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George Shay's avatar
George Shay
just now

A lot of material here, all good—thanks!

I don’t know that Uncle Sam ought to look at Altman's gift horse in the mouth. I think where he’s going is that, to the extent that AI causes job losses, putting shares into a sovereign wealth fund would offer an opportunity to provide either universal basic income or an enhanced safety net like Norway does with its oil resources. I suppose you can make the same argument for any natural resource that has a royalty arrangement, such as oil.

Interestingly, this is the same thing. Bernie Sanders wants to do except Bernie wants to confiscate 50%, and in this case, it would be a voluntary donation, which I would feel much better about and would be essentially a different means of the same end— that’s sort of a horseshoe phenomenon as we say in politics.

If earning a living gets tougher and tougher as a result of AI-caused job loss, something may have to be done.

I love your idea of taxing tokens and servers and chips and such. That’s another way to do it, but I wouldn’t necessarily see those as mutually exclusive. We may end up in a situation where the traditional free market capitalist approach to the labor market just doesn’t work anymore (on the other hand, we may not); in any case, be in any case, putting in place a more robust social safety net on the lines of the OECD peers we’ve got in Europe would diffuse a lot of the DSA agenda, which is what I see as the biggest threat to the Republic.

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