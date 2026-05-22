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RSgva's avatar
RSgva
1h

More of these please. So glad to see bipartisan efforts to help real people.

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Karl's avatar
Karl
2h

Sounds like DonOrenomics is all coming together. Yet somehow the new Fox poll shows Don with 71% disapproval in his handling of the economy? Must be the poor workin stiffs, Don's family seems to be doing quite nicely, especially since they now have lifetime immunity from IRS scrutiny...

Maybe he can enlist his billionaire tech bros that he sold front row seats to at his inaugural?

Meanwhile, MAGA's Middle East war is almost over, Don said so. Again.

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