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Want to End Illegal Immigration? Hire American, with Daniel Kishi

How labor-market enforcement, not just border security, must shape immigration policy.
Oren Cass's avatar
Daniel Kishi's avatar
Oren Cass and Daniel Kishi
Mar 20, 2026

Immigration enforcement has long been framed as a question of border security, but the Trump administration’s success at stopping illegal crossings has turned the public’s attention toward removing illegal aliens who have become enmeshed in communities across America. Now, the administration’s challenge will be enforcing immigration law in our labor market.

Daniel Kishi, senior policy advisor at American Compass, joins Oren to discuss what effective immigration enforcement actually requires. They explore why targeting employers may be more effective than high-profile raids, how weak enforcement distorts labor markets and suppresses wages, and what the administration’s shifting strategy reveals about the politics of immigration. They also examine the structural flaws in the H-1B visa program, from below-market wage rules to the lottery system, and consider whether temporary worker programs can truly serve the national interest. Finally, they turn to the trucking industry, assessing how relaxed standards and unauthorized labor reshaped the market and how recent crackdowns from the administration are beginning to restore wages, safety, and the rule of law.

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