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Karl
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Hmm, a summit preview devoid of discussion of MAGA's Middle East war? What current issue is more relevant to both today's economic conditions, and the long term geopolitical positioning of each country? I'll hazard a guess that it comes up:) But I understand why Oren ducks the issue, along with so much else happening today-the rampant corruption, shredding of the rule of law, etc. The things that are actually happening in the real world, driven by the founder of Oren's "new" right movement, are given short shrift relative to theoretical musings. Apparently, speaking the truth carries too high of risk for many weak-kneed establishment elites who fear the loss of political access and fundraising success. To say nothing of their fear of the retribution so common in Don's world.

Don is marching forward with his America Alone strategery with the full support of the "new" right. MAGA's Middle East war is the first major example of its implications, as America relearns what alliances mean. It's humiliating to watch America willingly recede from world leadership.

Oren suggests some reading for the week. I have a suggestion too. Read every bleat Don sends, and listen to every word he utters publicly. Every word. The incoherence is terrifying. Then ruminate on the fact that he's leading our nation in war, and has his finger on the button. Shouldn't establishment elites like Oren speak up?

Good luck America.

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