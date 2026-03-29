Commonplace

Commonplace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karl's avatar
Karl
1hEdited

Imagine being Oren. Having to saddle up with an aging, angry, slurring, incoherent, imbecile to pursue your life's dream. And knowing in your gut that your soul mate cares not a whit about tariffs as an economic tool, but rather as a tool for their personal enrichment. Ouch.

My guess is that MAGA's Middle East war matters far more than Don's taco tariffs to the health of the US economy. Note that the best case "for" tariffs that Oren can muster is a proud recitation of the harm they didn't cause.

Good luck America.

Reply
Share
Richard's avatar
Richard
just now

Weapons are not meant to be hoarded (other than nukes). Like tariffs, they are instruments of policy. Demand will create supply after a lag. In the meantime better that they be used in support of our policy rather than in support of European adventures on the Eastern front.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 American Compass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture