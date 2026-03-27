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jay teitelbaum's avatar
jay teitelbaum
8h

You left out the part where he alienated every ally, increased all consumer good prices and pocketed billions for him his family and his cronies. Other than that great freekin job.

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Paul Yin's avatar
Paul Yin
6h

This is an excellent work of taking stock of what actually happened with the economic endeavors conducted by this administration. Although I am surprised that you have not mentioned that the $550 billion that Japan has committed to invest in the US was clarified by the Japanese representative the next day as not being new money. The Japanese government will only be financing those who wish to invest. The same is true for the $600 billion for the EU. Your report does mention that the deal is “fragile,” but the point is that nobody committed to investing new money. In fact, neither the Japanese nor the European government may compel any private business to invest whatever amount in any specific place. So, to the point that tariffs are negotiating tools, it seems like they are more propaganda than real gains. It makes me puzzled about the details of other deals our government has made with other countries.

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