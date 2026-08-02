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Brian Villanueva's avatar
Brian Villanueva
1hEdited

This is a very good analysis of the state of the EU, but it's far too opitmistic.

Where, outside of Sweden and Norway, is this "rightward turn on immigration" in the EU actually visible in policy? Peter Magyar talked a good game about Orban being "too lax on immigration" but he's governing firmly within Brussels open-borders agenda. Muslim assaults on women (crotch grabbing, pussy-pointing, etc...) were reported just this week; that didn't happen under Orban.

The press makes a big deal about weakening of the EU's cordone sanitaire, but they're just a few scratches on the wall, not even chinks yet.

How can RN in France and Meloni in Italy be "far-right" when their only real political threat is further to the right? Le Pen will (once again) make the 2nd round but will not win. The French press will ensure that, and absent that, there's always the Romania solution. (As Queen Ursala says: "we have tools.")

"The test will come in upcoming national elections in Germany and Austria" Yes, it will. Nationalist parties will win and will still be locked out of government by a grand coalition that agrees on nothing except "everyone to our right is a Nazi!"

I don't mean to be negative, but I've been hearing for 10 years, "this year is the one". I'll believe it when I see it. There's lots of words still but no evidence of a rightward immigration shift in actual policy.

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Kelly Donivan's avatar
Kelly Donivan
1h

Wow. Well said.

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