Patrick Brennan
I laughed out loud when it turned out the line about how share buybacks divide those who understand finance and those who don't ran up against... the Handbook of Corporate Finance.

Steve Shannon
“….to be clear, it is not a war with Iran, merely a targeted, limited combat operation… of indeterminate length, scope, and objective.” I believe this is called a “No Plan plan”. Bears striking similarity to our Commander-in-Chief’s healthcare plan, ballroom plan, lunch plans and many other plans. Also known as Fire, Ready, Aim.

